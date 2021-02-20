Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 19:01
In this undated photo released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Britain's Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank pose for ...

In this undated photo released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Britain's Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank pose for ...

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.

The baby — a ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II — was born Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital.

One of the infant's middle names appears to pay tribute to Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip. The queen’s 99-year-old husband is currently in a London hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after feeling ill.

Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and a granddaughter of the queen. The baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her first child and is 11th in line to the British throne.

Eugenie married 35-year-old Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Eugenie posted a picture on Instagram of the couple holding their son, who is swaddled in a blue blanket with a matching cap.

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express,” she wrote, adding that the photo was taken “by our wonderful midwife.”

“Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy,” she said.

Updated : 2021-02-20 20:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure