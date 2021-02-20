Taiwan’s Foxconn Group to roll out 3 electric vehicles by end of 2021

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu (front, right) at a Lunar New Year ceremony Saturday Foxconn Chairman Young Liu (front, right) at a Lunar New Year ceremony Saturday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group will roll out three electric vehicles based on its MIH platform during the final quarter of the year, the company’s chairman announced Saturday (Feb. 20).

One of the vehicles will be a bus and the two others will be passenger cars, Young Liu (劉揚偉) told reporters at a ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City.

A total of 736 companies worldwide had joined Foxconn’s MIH Open Platform for the development of electric cars, with a conference planned for March, CNA reported. Considering recent developments, Liu said the key year for the electric vehicle sector would no longer be 2025, as he had previously estimated, but 2024.

The next two or three years would be crucial for the sector in Taiwan, he said. He also expressed his gratitude to the government for helping out and added he hoped close communication could continue.

Foxconn is known as a top contract manufacturer of iPhones and other electronic products for a variety of prominent brands, but aims to sell 10 percent of the world’s electric vehicles by 2025, Liu said.