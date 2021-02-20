Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pickett hits 5 3s, scores 19; UC Riverside beats UCSD 81-75

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 14:41
Pickett hits 5 3s, scores 19; UC Riverside beats UCSD 81-75

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dominick Pickett hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to help UC Riverside beat UC San Diego 81-75 on Friday night.

Arinze Chidom added 14 points and seven rebounds and Zyon Pullin had 14 points, five rebounds and six assists for UC Riverside (10-5).

Toni Rocak led UC San Diego (4-8) with 19 points. Gabe Hadley scored 17 points and Hugh Baxter 15. Mikey Howell had a career-high 11 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 15:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure