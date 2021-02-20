Alexa
Pile, Robinson lift Omaha over North Dakota 72-62

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 13:46
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Matt Pile had 17 points and 13 rebounds as Nebraska Omaha ended its 14-game losing streak, topping North Dakota 72-62 on Friday night. La’Mel Robinson added 16 points for the Mavericks, while Ayo Akinwole chipped in 15. Akinwole also had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Nick Ferrarini had six rebounds for Nebraska Omaha (3-18, 1-10 Summit League).

Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (8-16, 8-10). Caleb Nero added 13 points. Ethan Igbanugo had 10 points. Tyree Ihenacho had four points and 11 rebounds.

Tyree Ihenacho, whose nine points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Fighting Hawks, had only four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

