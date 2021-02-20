Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Laurent Brossoit makes 29 saves, Jets beat Canucks 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 13:48
Laurent Brossoit makes 29 saves, Jets beat Canucks 2-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for his second career shutout, Mark Scheifele scored on a first-period breakaway and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Friday night.

The teams will complete the two-game series Sunday night in Vancouver.

Brossoit’s first NHL shutout also came in Vancouver, a 1-0 decision on Dec. 22, 2018.

Mason Appleton added an empty-netter.

Thatcher Demko made 29 saves for the Canucks.

A skirmish between Winnipeg’s Derek Forbort and Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander erupted into a pileup with 41 seconds left. Players from each side paired off as their teammates jeered from the benches off before officials could intervene.

Scheifele’s goal followed a misstep by the Vancouver defense, where the puck bounced through the feet of Alex Edler at the Canucks' blue line. Scheifele chased it down for a breakaway, putting a back-hander past Demko 7:25 into the game for his ninth of the season. The center has a nine-game points streak.

Updated : 2021-02-20 15:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure