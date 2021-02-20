Taiwan opposition leader announces 'kingmaker' re-election bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) announced Saturday (Feb. 20) he would run for re-election as a “kingmaker” to pave the way for an opposition party victory in the 2022 local elections and 2024 presidential and legislative polls.

His announcement came as potential rivals for the chairmanship took on a higher profile. Media personality Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) rejoined the KMT after more than two decades, and former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) posted a video online.

In a Facebook page post, Chiang emphasized he was not a “transitional figure” on the road to revival for the KMT, but a “kingmaker” who would find the most suitable candidate to lead the party back to power in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Chiang, 48, promised he would stick to his reform efforts in the wake of the electoral defeats suffered in early 2020, CNA reported.

A date for the KMT leadership election has not been announced yet, but it is expected for July. Earlier in the week, Time Magazine chose Chiang as one of its 100 emerging leaders across the world.