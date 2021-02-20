Alexa
Baker scores 23 to lift UC Irvine past CS Fullerton 89-78

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 13:02
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker had a season-high 23 points as UC Irvine got past Cal State Fullerton 89-78 on Friday.

Baker shot 10 for 12 from the line.

JC Butler had 14 points for UC Irvine (12-7, 9-3 Big West Conference). Collin Welp added 13 points and 11 rebounds. DJ Davis had 11 points.

Johnny Wang had 18 points for the Titans (5-7, 4-7). Dante Maddox Jr. added 14 points. Tray Maddox Jr. had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:06 GMT+08:00

