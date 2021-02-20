Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ndefo scores 19 to lead St. Peter's over Marist 59-54

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 12:57
Ndefo scores 19 to lead St. Peter's over Marist 59-54

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo registered 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as St. Peter’s narrowly beat Marist 59-54 on Friday night.

Daryl Banks III had 12 points for St. Peter’s (11-7, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points.

Marist scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Hakim Byrd had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (9-8, 7-8). Braden Bell added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Jones had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure