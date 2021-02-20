Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hamilton scores 18 to carry UNLV over San Jose St. 76-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 13:05
Hamilton scores 18 to carry UNLV over San Jose St. 76-60

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 18 points and eight rebounds as UNLV topped San Jose State 76-60 on Friday night.

David Jenkins Jr. had 16 points for UNLV (9-11, 6-7 Mountain West Conference), which broke its six-game road losing streak. Devin Tillis added 14 points. Moses Wood had 11 points.

Ralph Agee had 18 points for the Spartans (5-14, 3-12). Trey Smith added 15 points. Richard Washington had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure