By Associated Press
2021/02/20 12:42
Overton leads Utah Valley past New Mexico St. 69-66

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamison Overton had 18 points as Utah Valley edged past New Mexico State 69-66 on Friday night. Trey Woodbury and Evan Cole added 15 points each for the Wolverines.

Overton hit 8 of 10 shots. Cole also had seven rebounds.

Fardaws Aimaq had six points, 17 rebounds and five assists for Utah Valley (8-8, 6-2 Western Athletic Conference).

C.J. Roberts had 13 points for the Aggies (5-6, 2-5). Jabari Rice added 12 points. Donnie Tillman had 10 points.

The game was played at Eastwood High School due to local restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic in New Mexico.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:06 GMT+08:00

