Jackson scores 20 to carry Toledo over Buffalo 80-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 12:27
Jackson scores 20 to carry Toledo over Buffalo 80-70

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Marreon Jackson had 20 points as Toledo got past Buffalo 80-70 on Friday night.

Ryan Rollins had 18 points for Toledo (18-6, 13-3 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. added 17 points and seven rebounds. Spencer Littleson had 13 points.

Jeenathan Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (9-7, 7-5). Ronaldo Segu added 11 points and six rebounds. Jayvon Graves had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:06 GMT+08:00

