Midtgaard carries Grand Canyon over California Baptist 71-61

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 12:50
PHOENIX (AP) — Asbjorn Midtgaard recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Grand Canyon to a 71-61 win over California Baptist on Friday night, the Antelopes’ ninth straight victory.

Alessandro Lever had 19 points for Grand Canyon (13-3, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference). Mikey Dixon added 13 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Elijah Thomas had 13 points for the Lancers (10-8, 4-5). Ty Rowell added 12 points and six assists. Gorjok Gak had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:06 GMT+08:00

