Nesbitt carries Kansas City over Denver 68-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 12:37
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had a career-high 20 points as Kansas City defeated Denver 68-57 on Friday night.

Brandon McKissic had 16 points for Kansas City (10-10, 6-5 Summit League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josiah Allick added 13 points. Zion Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Kobey Lam had 15 points for the Pioneers (2-16, 1-10). Roscoe Eastmond added 12 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:06 GMT+08:00

