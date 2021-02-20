Alexa
Dotsenko lifts Tarleton State over Dixie St. 77-59

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 12:52
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Konstantin Dotsenko had 23 points as Tarleton State defeated Dixie St. 77-59 on Friday night.

Montre’ Gipson had 16 points for Tarleton State (7-8, 2-5 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Shamir Bogues added 11 points. Shakur Daniel had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hunter Schofield had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Trailblazers (7-11, 3-8). Dason Youngblood added 10 points. Frank Staine had eight rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists.

Cameron Gooden had only four points despite coming into the contest as the Trailblazers’ leading scorer at 14 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:05 GMT+08:00

