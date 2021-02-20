Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Kennesaw St. 76-62

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 12:35
Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Kennesaw St. 76-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 23 points as Lipscomb topped Kennesaw State 76-62 on Friday night.

Asadullah made 9 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds and three assists.

KJ Johnson had 16 points for Lipscomb (14-10, 8-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Romeao Ferguson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jake Wolfe had 12 points.

Chris Youngblood had 15 points for the Owls (4-17, 1-12). Alex Peterson added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kasen Jennings had six rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers was held to only eight points despite coming into the matchup as the Owls’ leading scorer at 17.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure