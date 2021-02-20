Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Scheierman leads S. Dakota St. over North Dakota St. 68-67

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 12:24
Scheierman leads S. Dakota St. over North Dakota St. 68-67

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists and Charlie Easley made a 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds left as South Dakota State edged past North Dakota State 68-67 on Friday night.

Matt Dentlinger had 13 points for South Dakota State (13-5, 9-3 Summit League). Alex Arians added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Douglas Wilson, the Jackrabbits’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, had only 4 points (2 of 10).

After heading to the locker room at the half with a 40-34 lead, South Dakota State managed to hang on for the one-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Jackrabbits’ 28 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Sam Griesel had 17 points for the Bison (11-10, 11-5). Rocky Kreuser added 13 points. Tyree Eady had 13 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 77-75 on Dec. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure