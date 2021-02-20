Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kirk scores 19 to lift UIC past Green Bay 61-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 11:48
Kirk scores 19 to lift UIC past Green Bay 61-58

CHICAGO (AP) — Teyvion Kirk posted 19 points, six rebounds and six assists as Illinois-Chicago ended its seven-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Green Bay 61-58 on Friday night.

Braelen Bridges had 14 points for UIC (9-11, 6-9 Horizon League). Michael Diggins added 13 rebounds.

Green Bay totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

PJ Pipes had 17 points and six rebounds for the Phoenix (7-16, 7-12). Amari Davis added 16 points. Josh Jefferson had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure