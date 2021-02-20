Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Retired Taiwanese military officials indicted for passing intel to China

Former officials of Taiwan’s Military Intelligence Bureau accused of being recruited by CCP

  201
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/20 12:32
Former MIB Colonel Chang Chao-jan, and Major General Yueh Chih-chung, indicted for violating National Intelligence Services Act. 

Former MIB Colonel Chang Chao-jan, and Major General Yueh Chih-chung, indicted for violating National Intelligence Services Act.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four former officials from Taiwan's Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) were indicted Saturday (Feb. 20) for passing confidential intelligence to China after their retirement.

During a press conference on Saturday, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office said ex-MIB colonels Chang Chao-jan (張超然), Chou Tien-tzu (周天慈), Wang Da-wang (王大旺), and Major General Yueh Chih-chung (岳志忠) had been indicted for violating the National Intelligence Services Act. It said Chang and Chou introduced their two former colleagues to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as potential sources of classified information.

According to prosecutors, Chang and Chou invited a retired MIB agent surnamed Fu (傅) to China to meet with Chinese national security officials in 2013. They also recruited Yueh and Wang, who visited China several times between 2016 and 2018, in order to hand over intelligence to the other side.

When Chang was summoned to the prosecutors office in October last year, he claimed that he was one of the first Taiwanese intelligence workers sent to China and the only secret agent present in Beijing during the Tiananmen massacre in 1989. Insisting on his innocence, he denied having been recruited by the CCP and said that he was actually trying to defend Taiwan, reported UDN.

If proven guilty, the four ex-MIB officials would serve a minimum prison term of seven years under the National Intelligence Services Act. The revelations came when Beijing accused several Taiwanese citizens of engaging in espionage last year, though most of the accusations were dismissed by the Taiwan government as unreliable Chinese propaganda.
spy
spy network
espionage
Military Intelligence Bureau
retired generals
Taiwan military
CCP
intelligence

RELATED ARTICLES

Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
2021/02/19 16:17
US congressional commission hears how to deter China from invading Taiwan
US congressional commission hears how to deter China from invading Taiwan
2021/02/19 15:04
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
CGTN to lose broadcast permission across Europe
2021/02/14 17:50
Taiwan's MND refutes rumors that training ammunition for self-developed gun is subpar
Taiwan's MND refutes rumors that training ammunition for self-developed gun is subpar
2021/02/07 17:41
Taiwan most democratic country in East Asia: The Economist
Taiwan most democratic country in East Asia: The Economist
2021/02/03 14:49

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure