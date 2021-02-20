Romo can earn bonuses for appearances, closing with A's

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/02/20 11:48
PHOENIX (AP) — Reliever Sergio Romo's $2.25 million, one-year deal with the Oakland Athletics includes $250,000 in bonus opportunities for pitching appearances and another $500,000 if he regains his former role as a closer.

Under the agreement announced Thursday, Romo would earn $50,000 each for 50, 55 and 60 games as a pitcher, and $100,000 for 65.

He would get $125,000 each for 30, 35, 40 and 45 games finished.

Romo earned $1,759,259 in prorated pay from a $4.75 million salary last year, when he was 1-2 with five saves and a 4.05 ERA in 24 relief appearances for Minnesota. He struck out 23 and walked seven n 20 innings, holding batters to a .211 average.

He is 41-34 with 134 saves and a 2.95 ERA, winning World Series titles with San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Reliever Yusmeiro Petit's $2.55 million, one-year contract was finalized by the A’s on Friday.

Petit was 2-1 with a 1.66 ERA in 26 relief appearances last year in his third season with the A's, striking out 17 and walking five in 21 2/3 innings. He earned $2,037,037 in prorated pay from a $5.5 million salary.

