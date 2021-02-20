Alexa
No. 25 Missouri State women holds off Bradley 62-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 11:39
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin had 11 points and 12 assists and No. 25 Missouri State won its 10th straight with a 62-56 victory over Bradley on Friday night.

Bradley cut the deficit to 55-53 before Sydney Wilson gave the Bears (14-2, 10-0) a 58-53 lead on a three-point play with 59 seconds left. That came 19 seconds after Mahr Petree cut the deficit to two for the Braves (12-9, 8-6) follwing a nearly five-minute scoreless drought.

Lasha Petree scored on a layup with 23 seconds left the cut the deficit back to three, but Missouri State made three of its final four free throws to secure the win.

Abby Hipp had 12 points and Brice Calip added 11 points, five in the fourth quarter, for the Bears.

Lasha Petree had 13 points for Bradley and Mahr Petree and Gabi Haack added 10 points each.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-20 14:03 GMT+08:00

