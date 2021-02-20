Alexa
Junior Joseph, Gist lead Iona over Monmouth 91-86

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 11:09
Junior Joseph, Gist lead Iona over Monmouth 91-86

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Iona players in double figures as the Gaels held on to beat Monmouth 91-86 on Friday night.

Asante Gist added 18 points for the Gaels. Dylan van Eyck chipped in 13, Ryan Myers scored 13 and Isaiah Ross had 10.

Junior Joseph made 9 of 11 shots. He added five blocks but also had seven turnovers. van Eyck also had eight rebounds.

The 91 points were a season best for Iona (7-5, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which also posted a season-high 20 assists.

Monmouth totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Deion Hammond had 21 points for the Hawks (10-6, 10-5). Melik Martin added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Myles Ruth had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 12:34 GMT+08:00

