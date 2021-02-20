Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Corbin scores 16 to carry Winthrop over High Point 71-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 11:14
Corbin scores 16 to carry Winthrop over High Point 71-63

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Josh Corbin had 16 points off the bench to lift Winthrop to a 71-63 win over High Point on Friday night.

Corbin made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Chandler Vaudrin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop (20-1, 17-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Kelton Talford added eight rebounds.

John-Michael Wright tied a season high with 29 points for the Panthers (8-13, 6-10).

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Winthrop defeated High Point 76-70 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 12:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure