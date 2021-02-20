AP Week in Pictures, Global

A woman looks at her smartphone outside of her home in the El Quilombo neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, amid the new coron... A woman looks at her smartphone outside of her home in the El Quilombo neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A large banner with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces rows of policemen blocking the road near the headquarters of the Nationa... A large banner with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces rows of policemen blocking the road near the headquarters of the National League for Democracy party in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Security forces in Myanmar intensified their crackdown against anti-coup protesters on Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier this month to reinstate the elected government. (AP Photo)

Sanar Yokhana, foreground, and Richard Lewandowski are reflected in a wall as they pray in front of a statue of St. Anthony during an Ash Wednesday se... Sanar Yokhana, foreground, and Richard Lewandowski are reflected in a wall as they pray in front of a statue of St. Anthony during an Ash Wednesday service at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Detroit. The ashes, a symbol of penance, are made from palm leaves used in last year's Palm Sunday liturgy and were sprinkled on their head. The sprinkling, because of the pandemic, is a departure from the usual practice of making the sign of the cross on the forehead and follows an ancient method still common in parts of the world today. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Asylum seekers wait for news of policy changes at the border, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. After waiting months and sometimes years in M... Asylum seekers wait for news of policy changes at the border, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. After waiting months and sometimes years in Mexico, people seeking asylum in the United States are being allowed into the country starting Friday as they wait for courts to decide on their cases, unwinding one of the Trump administration's signature immigration policies that President Joe Biden vowed to end. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

People sift through the rubble of homes at the Ocean Ridge Plantation in Brunswick County, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after a tornado hit the are... People sift through the rubble of homes at the Ocean Ridge Plantation in Brunswick County, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after a tornado hit the area Monday night. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

After years of very little rainfall, the lakebed of Suesca lagoon sits dry and cracked, in Suesca, Colombia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The basin which... After years of very little rainfall, the lakebed of Suesca lagoon sits dry and cracked, in Suesca, Colombia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The basin which is dependent on runoff has suffered severe deforestation and erosion, which together with the added impact of climate change has led to a significant reduction of its water level. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

People play in the snow at Filopapos Hill in front the ancient Acropolis hill with the ruins of the fifth century B.C. Parthenon temple, in Athens, on... People play in the snow at Filopapos Hill in front the ancient Acropolis hill with the ruins of the fifth century B.C. Parthenon temple, in Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capital's northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks... People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A boy prepares to playfully drench a friend with water during carnival celebrations in the Pinto Salinas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, F... A boy prepares to playfully drench a friend with water during carnival celebrations in the Pinto Salinas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A Kashmiri woman wails outside a house allegedly ransacked by security forces after suspected militants killed a policeman, in Beerwah area, Indian co... A Kashmiri woman wails outside a house allegedly ransacked by security forces after suspected militants killed a policeman, in Beerwah area, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed two police officers in an attack Friday in the disputed region's main city, officials said. Elsewhere in the Himalayan region, three suspected rebels and a policeman were killed in two gun battles. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

FEB. 13 - 19, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com