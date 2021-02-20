Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 11:15
A Kashmiri woman wails outside a house allegedly ransacked by security forces after suspected militants killed a policeman, in Beerwah area, Indian co...
A boy prepares to playfully drench a friend with water during carnival celebrations in the Pinto Salinas neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, F...
People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks...
People play in the snow at Filopapos Hill in front the ancient Acropolis hill with the ruins of the fifth century B.C. Parthenon temple, in Athens, on...
After years of very little rainfall, the lakebed of Suesca lagoon sits dry and cracked, in Suesca, Colombia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The basin which...
People sift through the rubble of homes at the Ocean Ridge Plantation in Brunswick County, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after a tornado hit the are...
Asylum seekers wait for news of policy changes at the border, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. After waiting months and sometimes years in M...
Sanar Yokhana, foreground, and Richard Lewandowski are reflected in a wall as they pray in front of a statue of St. Anthony during an Ash Wednesday se...
A large banner with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces rows of policemen blocking the road near the headquarters of the Nationa...
A woman looks at her smartphone outside of her home in the El Quilombo neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, amid the new coron...

FEB. 13 - 19, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Updated : 2021-02-20 12:34 GMT+08:00

