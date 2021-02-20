Niederreiter scores twice, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 5-3

Carolina Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton (19) has his shot bounce off both posts behind Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) during the secon... Carolina Hurricanes' Dougie Hamilton (19) has his shot bounce off both posts behind Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) celebrates his goal with teammate Jesper Fast (71) with Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) and goaltende... Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) celebrates his goal with teammate Jesper Fast (71) with Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) and goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) nearby during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter had two goals and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the Chicago Blackhawks with a 5-3 victory Friday.

Niederreiter capped his big night by scoring on the power play with 4:56 left, pushing the puck past Kevin Lankinen from the top of the crease for his ninth of the season. That made it 4-2, putting the Hurricanes in control after quickly blowing a two-goal lead late in the second.

Martin Necas scored the go-ahead goal early in the third on the power play. Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin also found the net, with Slavin scoring on a long empty-netter with 3:14 left.

Patrick Kane had a spectacular goal and two assists for the Blackhawks, and Ian Mitchell scored in the final seconds before the second intermission to tie it at 2. Carl Soderberg also scored.

The Blackhawks had won three in a row and six of seven.

James Reimer made 26 saves for the victory.

PANTHERS 7, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored in the first and third periods to help Florida rout Detroit.

Juho Lammikko and MacKenzie Weegar had goals on consecutive shots in the opening period, and Hornqvist made it 3-0 in a four-shot stretch that doomed a Detroit team averaging an NHL-low 1.9 goals a game.

Aleksander Barkov, Anthony Duclair and Aaron Ekblad also scored, and Chris Driedger made 30 saves. The Central Division-leading Panthers, set to face Detroit again Saturday night, matched a season high with three straight victories, giving them 11 wins in 15 games.

Valtteri Filppula and Bobby Ryan scored for Detroit. Thomas Greiss gave up four goals and stopped nine shots in the first period. Jonathan Bernier replaced Greiss and had 23 saves over the last two periods.