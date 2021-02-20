Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter leads Long Beach St. over Cal Poly 64-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 10:40
Carter leads Long Beach St. over Cal Poly 64-60

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Michael Carter III tied his career high with 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Long Beach State narrowly beat Cal Poly 64-60 on Friday.

Carter made 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Washington had 11 points for Long Beach State (4-7, 3-4 Big West Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Chance Hunter added six rebounds. Joe Hampton had seven rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (3-14, 1-10), who have now lost four games in a row. Brantly Stevenson added seven rebounds.

Colby Rogers, who was second on the Mustangs in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, had five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 12:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure