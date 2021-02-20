Alexa
Defense shines as Dayton beats Saint Louis 76-53

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 10:52
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Crutcher recorded 19 points as Dayton easily defeated Saint Louis 76-53 on Friday night. Ibi Watson added 14 points for the Flyers, who held the Billikens to 27.5% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Dayton opponent.

Crutcher made 10 of 11 foul shots.

Mustapha Amzil had 10 points for Dayton (12-7, 8-6 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Dayton dominated the first half and led 43-23 at the break. Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. The Flyers’ 43 first-half points marked a season high for the home team, while the 23 first-half points for the Billikens were the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 10 points for the Billikens (11-4, 4-3), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss.

The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Billikens for the season. Dayton defeated then-No. 22 Saint Louis 76-71 on Jan. 26.

Updated : 2021-02-20 12:33 GMT+08:00

