US president's economic adviser thanks Taiwan for help with auto chips

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Friday (Feb. 19) that an official thank-you letter was sent to Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) after a request to help resolve the auto chip shortage in the U.S.

Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), and major automotive chip manufacturers, is center stage for efforts to resolve the chip shortage, especially from the auto industry. The country has received requests from the top economic officials of several American and European countries to boost the chip supply and alleviate the shortage.

Media reports said that White House economic adviser Brian Deese wrote a letter to Wang Mei-hua thanking Taiwan for its offer to help. Jen Psaki confirmed the existence of the letter the next day in a press conference aboard Air Force One.

The Biden team said an administrative order has been signed to conduct a review of critical U.S. supply chains, including those for semiconductors, high-capacity batteries and rare earth metals, CNBC reported. Psaki confirmed the process is underway but it will take time to conclude.