Flowers lifts South Alabama past Appalachian St. 65-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 09:47
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Flowers had 19 points as South Alabama extended its winning streak to seven games, narrowly defeating App State 65-63 on Friday night. Tyreke Locure and John Pettway added 15 points each for the Jaguars. Pettway also had eight rebounds.

Jamal West had 10 points for South Alabama (15-8, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Justin Forrest had 20 points for the Mountaineers (12-8, 6-5). Michael Almonacy added 15 points. Donovan Gregory had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Adrian Delph, who led the Mountaineers in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Jaguars improve to 2-1 against the Mountaineers this season. In the most recent matchup, App State defeated South Alabama 83-77 on Jan. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 11:01 GMT+08:00

