Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Wright St. 81-75

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 09:44
Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Wright St. 81-75

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 23 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Wright State 81-75 on Friday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for Northern Kentucky (13-9, 11-6 Horizon League). Bryson Langdon added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds. David Bohm had 14 points.

Loudon Love had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders (17-5, 15-4), whose nine-game win streak was broken. Grant Basile added 15 points. Trey Calvin had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 11:01 GMT+08:00

