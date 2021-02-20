Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 09:33
A municipal worker clears snow as an honor guard soldier stands in his station at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021...
The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Greece has called in the armed forces to hel...
Dr. Rebone Maboa, right, meets with staff at Ndlovu Care Group in Elandsdoorn, South Africa, 200 kilometers (125 miles) northeast of Johannesburg on T...
Migrants and refugees from different African nationalities wait for assistance aboard an overcrowded wooden boat, as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Op...
Lava gushes from the Mt. Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Europe's most active volcano came alive around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, ...
Two men from the Haredi Orthodox Jewish community arrive at an event to encourage vaccinations in Britain's Haredi community at the John Scott Vaccina...
Bobsled pilot Anastasiia Makarova of Russia competes during the women's monobob race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, G...
Lille's Jonathan Bamba is tackled by Brest's Paul Lasne, bottom, during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Brest at the Stade Pierre...
Pupils run up stairs headed to school in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. To lower the number of coronavirus cases, some schoolchildren are...
A masked Prime Minister Boris Johnson is silhouetted during a visit to the South Wales Police Headquarters in Bridgend, Wales, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, ...
Health care workers look through a window at a hospital in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa during the rollout of the first batch of Johnson and J...
A couple kiss in front of a barricade set by demonstrators during clashes with police following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Ha...
People draw hearts with their cellphone flashlights in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, in Moscow, Ru...

FEB. 11 - 18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-02-20 11:01 GMT+08:00

