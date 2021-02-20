AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

People draw hearts with their cellphone flashlights in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, in Moscow, Ru... People draw hearts with their cellphone flashlights in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. When the team of the jailed Russia opposition leader announced a protest in a new format, urging people to come out to their residential courtyards on Sunday and shine their cellphone flashlights, many responded with jokes and skepticism. After two weekends of nationwide demonstrations, the new format looked to some like a retreat. But not to Russian authorities, who moved vigorously to extinguish the illuminated protests planned for Sunday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

A couple kiss in front of a barricade set by demonstrators during clashes with police following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Ha... A couple kiss in front of a barricade set by demonstrators during clashes with police following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Protests over the imprisonment of the rapper convicted for insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence have morphed for the third night in a row into rioting. Pablo Hasél began this week to serve a 9-month sentence in a northeastern prison. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Health care workers look through a window at a hospital in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa during the rollout of the first batch of Johnson and J... Health care workers look through a window at a hospital in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa during the rollout of the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the first in his country to receive a the vaccination to launch the inoculation drive. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

A masked Prime Minister Boris Johnson is silhouetted during a visit to the South Wales Police Headquarters in Bridgend, Wales, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, ... A masked Prime Minister Boris Johnson is silhouetted during a visit to the South Wales Police Headquarters in Bridgend, Wales, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, pool)

Pupils run up stairs headed to school in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. To lower the number of coronavirus cases, some schoolchildren are... Pupils run up stairs headed to school in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. To lower the number of coronavirus cases, some schoolchildren are home schooling or go only part time to school. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Lille's Jonathan Bamba is tackled by Brest's Paul Lasne, bottom, during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Brest at the Stade Pierre... Lille's Jonathan Bamba is tackled by Brest's Paul Lasne, bottom, during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Brest at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Bobsled pilot Anastasiia Makarova of Russia competes during the women's monobob race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, G... Bobsled pilot Anastasiia Makarova of Russia competes during the women's monobob race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, Sunday, Feb.14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Two men from the Haredi Orthodox Jewish community arrive at an event to encourage vaccinations in Britain's Haredi community at the John Scott Vaccina... Two men from the Haredi Orthodox Jewish community arrive at an event to encourage vaccinations in Britain's Haredi community at the John Scott Vaccination Centre in London, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The event aims to breakdown some of the misconceptions about vaccines, as well as myths and negative publicity surrounding the Haredi community which has been hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Lava gushes from the Mt. Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Europe's most active volcano came alive around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, ... Lava gushes from the Mt. Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Europe's most active volcano came alive around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Migrants and refugees from different African nationalities wait for assistance aboard an overcrowded wooden boat, as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Op... Migrants and refugees from different African nationalities wait for assistance aboard an overcrowded wooden boat, as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms approach them in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, at 122 miles off the Libyan coast, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruno Thevenin)

Dr. Rebone Maboa, right, meets with staff at Ndlovu Care Group in Elandsdoorn, South Africa, 200 kilometers (125 miles) northeast of Johannesburg on T... Dr. Rebone Maboa, right, meets with staff at Ndlovu Care Group in Elandsdoorn, South Africa, 200 kilometers (125 miles) northeast of Johannesburg on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Maboa, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is running a study of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the center, with 602 people from the community participating. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Greece has called in the armed forces to hel... The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow after heavy snowfall in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Greece has called in the armed forces to help cope with the storm that has left parts of greater Athens without power and water for up to three days. (Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi via AP)

A municipal worker clears snow as an honor guard soldier stands in his station at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021... A municipal worker clears snow as an honor guard soldier stands in his station at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The weekly temperature in Moscow is around -12 degree Celsius (10.4 degree Fahrenheit) during the day and drops to -18 at night (-0.4 degree Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

FEB. 11 - 18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

