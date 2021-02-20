Alexa
Georgia St. defeats Troy 80-66

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 09:39
ATLANTA (AP) — Kane Williams, Jalen Thomas and Corey Allen scored 15 points apiece as Georgia State topped Troy 80-66 on Friday night.

Justin Roberts had 12 points and nine assists for Georgia State (10-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference).

Nick Stampley had 18 points for the Trojans (10-13, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Khalyl Waters added 16 points. Duke Miles had 12 points and six assists.

Zay Williams, whose 11 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Trojans, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

