Irwin scores 17 in 4th, No. 23 SDSU women beat NDSU 86-78

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 09:22
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tylee Irwin scored 17 of her career-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, Paiton Burckhard had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and No. 23 South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 86-78 on Friday night to extend its winning streak to 15 games.

South Dakota State took the lead for good during a 14-0 run in the first quarter — with six points from Tori Nelson. Irwin was 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth, including three 3-pointers, and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.

Myah Selland added 10 points and Nelson finished with eight for South Dakota State (18-2, 11-0 Summit League). Irwin was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line as the Jackrabbits hit 25 of 36.

Heaven Hamling scored 23 points with five 3-pointers for North Dakota State (14-5, 9-4). Emily Dietz added 15 points with five assists and Ryan Cobbins had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The two teams play each other again on Saturday as South Dakota State attempts to win its 12th straight in the series.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-20 11:00 GMT+08:00

