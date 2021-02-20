Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Brett Gardner returns to Yanks for $4M contract

By RONALD BLUM , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/20 08:22
AP source: Brett Gardner returns to Yanks for $4M contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Gardner is returning to the New York Yankees for a 14th season.

The 37-year outfielder and New York agreed Friday to a $4 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by the MLB Network, was subject to a successful physical. The deal includes player and team options for 2022.

Gardner is the last player remaining from the Yankees' last World Series title in 2009.

He had a one-year contract for 2020 with a $2 million signing bonus and a $10 million salary that became $2,962,963 in prorated pay, A fan favorite, he became a free agent after the Yankees declined a $10 million option, triggering a $2.5 million buyout.

Gardner hit .223 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 130 at-bats last year after reaching career-best totals of 28 homers and 74 RBIs in 2019 to go along with a .251 average.

“Obviously, he’s been a great Yankee, but we’ll just see how things unfold here,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday at spring training in Tampa, Florida.

Boone said then that Clint Frazier was projected as his starting left fielder after making great strides last year in his fourth season with the Yankees. The 26-year-old hit .267 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 131 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, after batting .267 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs over 225 at-bats in 2019.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-20 09:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure