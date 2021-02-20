Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 07:40
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Mayors Sylvester Turner of Houston and Betsy Price of Fort Worth, Texas; Matthew Pottinger, deputy national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Fauci; Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.

Updated : 2021-02-20 09:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure