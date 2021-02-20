Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

School board asks high court to review transgender policy

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 06:42
School board asks high court to review transgender policy

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — A school board in Virginia is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review its transgender bathroom ban after rulings by lower courts that the policy is unconstitutional and had discriminated against former student Gavin Grimm.

The Gloucester County School Board filed a petition before the high court on Friday that argues its bathroom policy poses a “pressing federal question of national importance.”

The school board’s policy, which has drawn national headlines in recent years, required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms.

The board has argued previously that federal laws protect against discrimination based on sex, not gender identity. Because Grimm had not undergone sex-reassignment surgery and still had female genitalia, the board’s position has been that he remained anatomically a female.

David Corrigan, an attorney for the school board, did not immediately respond to email and telephone messages seeking comment.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has represented Grimm in his yearslong lawsuit against Gloucester, released the board's petition on Friday after it was submitted via email by school board lawyers.

“It is disappointing that after six years of litigation, the Gloucester County School Board is still digging in its heels," ACLU attorney Josh Block said in a statement. "Federal law is clear: Transgender students are protected from discrimination. Gloucester County schools are no exception.”

Updated : 2021-02-20 07:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure