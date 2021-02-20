Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Warrants: Ex-deputy sexually assaulted woman while on duty

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 06:34
Warrants: Ex-deputy sexually assaulted woman while on duty

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A former police officer was arrested Friday after investigators said he forced a woman into her South Carolina home and sexually assaulted her while he was on duty.

Greenville County Deputy Christopher Abercrombie was fired the day after the Oct. 29 attack while state agents investigated, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Abercrombie was in uniform and armed with a gun when he forced the woman to take off her pants and held her against a table before rubbing her genitals without consent, the State Law Enforcement Division agents said in an arrest warrant.

Abercrombie, 34, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, burglary and other charges. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. He remained in the Greenville County jail Friday. Court and jail records didn't indicate whether he had a lawyer who could comment.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said internal investigators began looking into Abercrombie as soon as they heard the accusation and he was fired the next day.

“It was immediately made clear that Mr. Abercrombie broke the oath he swore to uphold and under no circumstances will behavior of utter disgrace be tolerated in my office," Lewis said in a statement.

Updated : 2021-02-20 07:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure