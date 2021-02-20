Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Iglesias' penalty gives Betis 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 06:08
Iglesias' penalty gives Betis 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Borja Iglesias earned and converted a late penalty to give Real Betis a 1-0 victory over Getafe in the Spanish league on Friday.

The Betis striker came on in the 64th minute and made an impact by winning two penalties after being fouled twice by Getafe defender Sofian Chakla in the box.

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved the first penalty when he blocked Sergio Canales’ effort in the 76th. Canales also wasted the rebound by sending it over the crossbar.

After earning a second trip to the spot, Iglesias took it on himself to fire the penalty past Soria for the 84th-minute winner in Seville.

Betis lost forward Nabil Fekir to an apparent injury early in the match. He walked off the field when substituted by Cristian Tello.

The victory lifted Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis into sixth place and a Europa League spot.

Getafe’s struggles continued with its winless streak reaching six games. It was in 14th place and only three points from the relegation zone before the rest of the games for this round.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-20 07:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure