Own goal gives Wolves 1-0 win over Leeds in Premier League

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 06:14
Own goal gives Wolves 1-0 win over Leeds in Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Illan Meslier’s own goal gave Wolverhampton a 1-0 win over Leeds on Friday in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper unknowingly turned the ball into his own net after Adama Traore’s second-half drive came back off the crossbar.

Mateusz Klich hit the post and Patrick Bamford had a goal ruled out for offside for Leeds, while Wolves keeper Rui Patricio twice denied Liam Cooper and smartly saved from Helder Costa in stoppage time.

Wolves recorded back-to-back victories for just the second time this season to go above Leeds into 11th and leave the visitors still searching for their 200th Premier League win.

