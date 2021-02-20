Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Twins finalize $2M deal with starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 05:49
FILE - In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 file photo, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker throws during a spring training baseball game again...

FILE - In this Sunday, March 8, 2020 file photo, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker throws during a spring training baseball game again...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and right-hander Matt Shoemaker finalized a one-year, $2 million contract on Friday, another experienced addition to the rotation on the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers at spring training.

Shoemaker will start his ninth major league season, after spending two injury-dominated years with the Toronto Blue Jays. He made six starts in 2020 and missed a month with shoulder inflammation.

After finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year award voting in 2014 with a 16-4 record and a 3.04 ERA in 136 innings for the Los Angeles Angels, Shoemaker has been set back by a slew of injuries. Over the last four seasons, he has totaled just 166 innings over 32 starts. He has a 3.86 ERA in 602 1/3 career innings.

The Twins recently signed J.A. Happ to join José Berríos, Kenta Maeda and Michael Pineda in the rotation. Only Berrios (26) is younger than 32 in the group. Minnesota has won the last two AL Central titles.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-20 07:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure