Veteran RHP Ross signs minor league deal with Rangers

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 05:52
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyson Ross has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, though the veteran right-hander initially won't be part of their major league camp.

The Rangers said Friday that the 33-year-old Ross, whose last big league action was with Detroit in 2019, will participate in workouts with their rehab group.

After three appearances for San Francisco in spring training last year, Ross was released prior to the start of summer camp and decided not to play in 2020.

Ross is 44-70 with a 4.04 ERA in 203 career games (142 starts) over 10 big league seasons. He went to Texas as a free agent before the 2017 season and was 3-3 with a 7.71 ERA in 12 games (10 starts) before being released in mid-September.

He was limited to one game for San Diego in 2016 because of a thoracic outlet procedure. The previous three seasons with the Padres, he was 26-34 with a 3.07 ERA and 526 strikeouts in 516 2/3 innings — and was an All-Star in 2014.

Ross also pitched for Oakland (2010-12) and St. Louis (2018). He was 1-5 with a 6.11 ERA in seven starts for the Tigers two years ago.

