Deere, Applied Materials rise; Rackspace, Facebook fall

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 05:43
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or made big moves Friday:

Rackspace Technology Inc., down $4.03 to $20.93.

The cloud technology company forecast full-year earnings that were lower than analysts' forecasts.

Applied Materials Inc., up $6.03 to $119.46.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment reported much better results than analysts expected, and issued a strong forecast.

Uber Technologies Inc., down 61 cents to $58.39.

Britain’s top court ruled that drivers there should be classified as employees and not self-employed, ensuring they’ll make minimum wage.

Roku Inc., up $14.32 to $467.31.

The video streaming platform reported earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts, and it predicted strong results.

Facebook Inc., down $7.83 to $261.56.

The social networking giant is facing pushback for its decision to block news on its platform in Australia in a dispute over payments.

ITT Inc., up $1.54 to $78.40.

The industrial engineering firm reported results that beat estimates.

International Business Machines Corp., down $1.74 to $118.99.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is considering selling its IBM Watson Health business.

Deere & Co., up $29.75 to $330.

The construction and farming equipment manufacturer reported blowout results and issued an upbeat outlook.

Updated : 2021-02-20 07:56 GMT+08:00

