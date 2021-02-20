Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tigers agree to minor league deal with Peralta

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 04:43
Tigers agree to minor league deal with Peralta

DETROIT (AP) — The Tigers have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Wily Peralta.

Detroit said Friday that Peralta will receive an invite to major league spring training.

The 31-year-old Peralta hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2019, when he was 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Kansas City. He had 14 saves for the Royals the year before that.

Detroit general manager Al Avila said earlier in the week that the Tigers were still looking to add more pitching, and that at least one more starter would be ideal. Peralta has made 120 big league starts, although his most recent one was in 2017 with Milwaukee.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-20 06:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure