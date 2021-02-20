Alexa
Ex-Cyclones DB Deon Broomfield returning to coach safeties

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 01:48
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa State defensive back Deon Broomfield is returning to the Cyclones to coach the safeties, coach Matt Campbell announced Friday.

Broomfield was a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans last season. Before that, he coached cornerbacks at Indiana State for three years and at Western Illinois for one.

He replaces D.K. McDonald, who announced his departure from Iowa State on Thursday. He is set to become safeties coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to media reports.

Broomfield appeared in 50 games for the Cyclones from 2010-13 and started 18, including all 12 his senior season.

“Deon is a person we have paid close attention to as he has moved up the coaching ranks,” Campbell said. “He is an energetic coach who will fit perfectly among our staff. He has a proven record of developing talent in the secondary and we are excited to have him return to his alma mater.”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

