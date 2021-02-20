Alexa
France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 01:08
Antoine Dupont of France warms-up before the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (B...

MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will be placed in isolation ahead of his team's next Six Nations match.

The French rugby federation said Dupont was among the players who underwent tests on Friday. Eleven other players returned negative results.

Players from the national team at France’s training center in Marcoussis were authorized to return home this week during the Six Nations break. They were told to isolate after coach Fabien Galthie tested positive.

The federation said Dupont is not showing symptoms and will remain in quarantine over the coming days.

France’s next game in the tournament is against Scotland on Feb. 28. France has opened with two straight wins, over Italy and Ireland.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-20 03:27 GMT+08:00

