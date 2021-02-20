Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake in rural Oklahoma at Kansas border

By Associated Press
2021/02/20 00:38
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake in rural Oklahoma at Kansas border

MANCHESTER, Okla. (AP) — An estimated magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded Friday in a rural area along Oklahoma's border with Kansas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded at 7:56 a.m. near Manchester, a town of about 100 residents about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, the USGS reported.

Grant County Commissioner Max Hess, whose district includes Manchester, said no injuries or damage were reported.

The rural area in northern Oklahoma is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of where a recent series of earthquakes were recorded. Geologists say those quakes were likely connected to the underground injection of wastewater that is produced by oil and gas companies.

In response to the quakes, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission ordered oil and gas operators to stop disposal of wastewater within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the earthquake epicenters and to reduce disposal volumes within 3 to 10 miles (5 to 16 kilometers) of the epicenters.

Updated : 2021-02-20 01:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure