English Standings

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 23:02
English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 24 17 5 2 49 15 56
Man United 24 13 7 4 50 31 46
Leicester 24 14 4 6 42 26 46
Chelsea 24 12 6 6 40 24 42
West Ham 24 12 6 6 37 28 42
Liverpool 24 11 7 6 45 32 40
Everton 23 11 4 8 35 33 37
Aston Villa 22 11 3 8 36 24 36
Tottenham 23 10 6 7 36 25 36
Arsenal 24 10 4 10 31 25 34
Leeds 23 10 2 11 40 42 32
Wolverhampton 24 8 6 10 25 32 30
Southampton 23 8 5 10 30 39 29
Crystal Palace 24 8 5 11 27 42 29
Burnley 24 7 6 11 18 30 27
Brighton 24 5 11 8 25 30 26
Newcastle 24 7 4 13 25 40 25
Fulham 24 3 10 11 20 32 19
West Brom 24 2 7 15 19 55 13
Sheffield United 24 3 2 19 15 40 11

___

Saturday, Feb. 13

Leicester 3, Liverpool 1

Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 3

Man City 3, Tottenham 0

Brighton 0, Aston Villa 0

Sunday, Feb. 14

Southampton 1, Wolverhampton 2

West Brom 1, Man United 1

Arsenal 4, Leeds 2

Everton 0, Fulham 2

Monday, Feb. 15

West Ham 3, Sheffield United 0

Chelsea 2, Newcastle 0

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Burnley 1, Fulham 1

Everton 1, Man City 3

Friday, Feb. 19

Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 20

Southampton vs. Chelsea, 1230 GMT

Burnley vs. West Brom, 1500 GMT

Liverpool vs. Everton, 1730 GMT

Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2000 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 21

West Ham vs. Tottenham, 1200 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 1400 GMT

Arsenal vs. Man City, 1630 GMT

Man United vs. Newcastle, 1900 GMT

Monday, Feb. 22

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 2000 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Leeds vs. Southampton, 1800 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 27

Man City vs. West Ham, 1230 GMT

West Brom vs. Brighton, 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 1730 GMT

Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 2000 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 28

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 1200 GMT

Leicester vs. Arsenal, 1200 GMT

Tottenham vs. Burnley, 1400 GMT

Chelsea vs. Man United, 1630 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Liverpool, 1915 GMT

Monday, March 1

Everton vs. Southampton, 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 30 18 7 5 41 24 61
Brentford 30 16 9 5 56 32 57
Swansea 28 16 8 4 36 15 56
Watford 30 15 9 6 38 20 54
Reading 30 15 6 9 44 34 51
Bournemouth 30 13 10 7 44 28 49
Cardiff 30 12 7 11 42 33 43
Middlesbrough 30 12 7 11 34 31 43
Stoke 30 10 12 8 34 33 42
Barnsley 29 12 6 11 33 35 42
Millwall 30 9 14 7 30 27 41
Blackburn 29 11 6 12 43 33 39
Preston 30 12 3 15 34 38 39
Bristol City 30 12 3 15 29 41 39
Luton Town 29 10 7 12 23 31 37
QPR 28 9 9 10 28 33 36
Derby 29 9 7 13 21 30 34
Nottingham Forest 30 8 9 13 25 31 33
Huddersfield 30 9 6 15 34 44 33
Coventry 30 7 10 13 27 42 31
Rotherham 28 8 5 15 33 39 29
Sheffield Wednesday 29 9 7 13 21 31 28
Birmingham 30 6 10 14 21 37 28
Wycombe 29 4 7 18 22 51 19

___

Friday, Feb. 12

Blackburn 1, Preston 2

Saturday, Feb. 13

Nottingham Forest 0, Bournemouth 0

Birmingham 0, Luton Town 1

Cardiff 3, Coventry 1

Derby 2, Middlesbrough 1

Huddersfield 2, Wycombe 3

Norwich 4, Stoke 1

Reading 1, Millwall 2

Rotherham vs. QPR, 1500 GMT ppd

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea, 1500 GMT ppd

Watford 6, Bristol City 0

Sunday, Feb. 14

Brentford 0, Barnsley 2

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Preston 0, Watford 1

Stoke 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Bristol City 0, Reading 2

Middlesbrough 2, Huddersfield 1

Wycombe 1, Derby 2

Luton Town 0, Cardiff 2

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Coventry 0, Norwich 2

Millwall 2, Birmingham 0

QPR 2, Brentford 1

Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Barnsley 2, Blackburn 1

Bournemouth 1, Rotherham 0

Friday, Feb. 19

Watford vs. Derby, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 20

Coventry vs. Brentford, 1230 GMT

Bristol City vs. Barnsley, 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Preston, 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Swansea, 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Bournemouth, 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Birmingham vs. Norwich, 1900 GMT

Derby vs. Huddersfield, 1900 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City, 1900 GMT

Luton Town vs. Millwall, 1945 GMT

Rotherham vs. Nottingham Forest, 1945 GMT

Wycombe vs. Reading, 1945 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 1900 GMT

Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1900 GMT

Swansea vs. Coventry, 1900 GMT

Blackburn vs. Watford, 1945 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff, 1945 GMT

Preston vs. QPR, 1945 GMT

Friday, Feb. 26

Derby vs. Nottingham Forest, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 27

Bournemouth vs. Watford, 1230 GMT

Barnsley vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. QPR, 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Reading, 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Bristol City, 1500 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 28

Wycombe vs. Norwich, 1200 GMT

Tuesday, March 2

Cardiff vs. Derby, 1900 GMT

Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 1900 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 1900 GMT

Millwall vs. Preston, 1900 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town, 1945 GMT

Reading vs. Blackburn, 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln 27 16 5 6 40 22 53
Hull 29 16 4 9 46 24 52
Peterborough 27 16 4 7 43 25 52
Portsmouth 27 14 6 7 45 26 48
Doncaster 26 15 3 8 43 31 48
Accrington Stanley 26 13 6 7 38 27 45
Sunderland 27 11 11 5 39 24 44
Oxford United 26 13 4 9 43 34 43
Charlton 28 12 7 9 43 38 43
Plymouth 28 11 8 9 39 43 41
Ipswich 26 12 4 10 30 27 40
Crewe 28 11 7 10 36 35 40
Milton Keynes Dons 28 10 8 10 38 33 38
Blackpool 25 11 4 10 29 26 37
Gillingham 28 11 4 13 36 40 37
Fleetwood Town 28 9 8 11 32 25 35
Shrewsbury 25 8 9 8 26 28 33
Bristol Rovers 27 7 6 14 27 44 27
Rochdale 28 6 8 14 41 55 26
AFC Wimbledon 26 6 7 13 29 47 25
Northampton 28 6 7 15 20 43 25
Swindon 28 7 3 18 32 53 24
Wigan 28 6 6 16 28 54 24
Burton Albion 26 5 7 14 32 51 22

___

Saturday, Feb. 13

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT ppd

Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT ppd

Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT ppd

Charlton 2, Gillingham 3

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT ppd

Hull 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Northampton 0, Burton Albion 2

Plymouth 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT ppd

Sunderland 4, Doncaster 1

Sunday, Feb. 14

Oxford United 2, Wigan 1

Lincoln 2, Accrington Stanley 2

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Gillingham 1, Peterborough 3

Blackpool 1, Rochdale 0

Bristol Rovers 3, Portsmouth 1

Ipswich 0, Northampton 0

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Wigan 0, Hull 5

Doncaster 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Saturday, Feb. 20

Gillingham vs. Bristol Rovers, 1300 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Hull, 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 23

AFC Wimbledon vs. Gillingham, 1830 GMT

Blackpool vs. Doncaster, 1900 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan, 1900 GMT

Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 1900 GMT

Crewe vs. Accrington Stanley, 1900 GMT

Hull vs. Ipswich, 1900 GMT

Lincoln vs. Swindon, 1900 GMT

Northampton vs. Rochdale, 1900 GMT

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 1900 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1900 GMT

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 1900 GMT

Plymouth vs. Peterborough, 1930 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 27

AFC Wimbledon vs. Hull, 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 2

Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1800 GMT

Wigan vs. Charlton, 1800 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 1900 GMT

Blackpool vs. Crewe, 1900 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers, 1900 GMT

Lincoln vs. Fleetwood Town, 1900 GMT

Northampton vs. Plymouth, 1900 GMT

Oxford United vs. Peterborough, 1900 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1900 GMT

Sunderland vs. Swindon, 1900 GMT

Doncaster vs. Portsmouth, 1900 GMT

Hull vs. Rochdale, 1945 GMT

England League Two

Updated : 2021-02-20 00:24 GMT+08:00

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cambridge United 29 14 7 8 44 28 49
Forest Green 27 13 9 5 37 26 48
Cheltenham 27 13 8 6 37 24 47
Salford 27 12 8 7 37 22 44
Newport County 27 12 8 7 37 29 44
Tranmere 27 13 5 9 35 32 44
Exeter 27 11 10 6 49 34 43
Morecambe 28 12 7 9 37 39 43
Carlisle 24 13 3 8 34 23 42
Leyton Orient 27 11 5 11 34 29 38
Bolton 28 10 8 10 35 40 38
Walsall 27 8 12 7 34 36 36
Harrogate Town 28 10 6 12 32 34 36
Crawley Town 26 9 8 9 36 35 35
Mansfield Town 27 7 13 7 37 36 34
Bradford 26 9 7 10 29 31 34
Oldham 27 10 4 13 44 50 34
Colchester 27 7 12 8 30 36 33
Port Vale 28 9 5 14 40