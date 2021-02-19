Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 14 8 3 2 1 19 44 36
Huntsville 15 8 7 0 0 16 44 43
Macon 10 6 2 1 1 14 26 20
Birmingham 14 5 6 3 0 13 35 47
Knoxville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-02-20 00:24 GMT+08:00

