Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/19 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7
Providence 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8
Bridgeport 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 17
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 6
Toronto 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 8
Manitoba 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11
Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 11
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 5 5 0 0 0 10 20 11
Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18
Iowa 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14
Grand Rapids 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9
Rockford 5 0 4 1 0 1 11 19
Cleveland 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 5 3 1 0 1 7 18 19
Rochester 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 12
Hershey 4 2 0 2 0 6 10 10
Lehigh Valley 3 2 0 1 0 5 8 7
Binghamton 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 12
WB/Scranton 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 11
Syracuse 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 15
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 6 6 0 0 0 12 20 12
Henderson 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 5
Tucson 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 11
San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14
Ontario 6 1 4 1 0 3 14 23
Colorado 3 0 2 1 0 1 5 8
Bakersfield 5 0 5 0 0 0 8 18

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 1

Manitoba 4, Toronto 2

Rochester 4, Utica 3

Friday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-20 00:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Taiwan’s Hsinchu County recommends five trails to visit this spring
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Taiwan to consider lifting some COVID prevention measures after February
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
China aims to take over Taiwan in next decade: Former Australian PM
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure
BioNTech pledges to provide Covid vaccine to Taiwan despite Chinese pressure