All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|15
|10
|3
|2
|22
|44
|33
|4-1-0
|6-2-2
|10-3-2
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|3
|3
|19
|48
|44
|5-2-2
|3-1-1
|8-3-3
|Washington
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|53
|53
|5-2-1
|3-2-2
|8-4-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|39
|38
|4-0-1
|4-5-2
|8-5-3
|Pittsburgh
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|48
|51
|6-1-0
|2-5-1
|8-6-1
|New Jersey
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|31
|30
|2-2-1
|4-1-1
|6-3-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|5
|7
|3
|13
|36
|41
|3-5-2
|2-2-1
|5-7-3
|Buffalo
|13
|4
|7
|2
|10
|32
|41
|2-5-1
|2-2-1
|4-7-2
|Florida
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|48
|43
|5-2-1
|5-0-1
|10-2-2
|Chicago
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|52
|51
|5-2-1
|4-3-3
|9-5-4
|Tampa Bay
|14
|10
|3
|1
|21
|54
|32
|6-1-0
|4-2-1
|10-3-1
|Carolina
|14
|10
|3
|1
|21
|53
|40
|4-0-1
|6-3-0
|10-3-1
|Columbus
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|53
|60
|5-2-2
|3-4-2
|8-6-4
|Dallas
|12
|5
|3
|4
|14
|40
|34
|4-1-3
|1-2-1
|5-3-4
|Nashville
|16
|6
|10
|0
|12
|36
|55
|5-4-0
|1-6-0
|6-10-0
|Detroit
|18
|4
|11
|3
|11
|35
|56
|2-4-2
|2-7-1
|4-11-3
|St. Louis
|17
|10
|5
|2
|22
|55
|51
|4-3-2
|6-2-0
|10-5-2
|Vegas
|14
|10
|3
|1
|21
|43
|31
|8-2-1
|2-1-0
|10-3-1
|Colorado
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|41
|27
|4-1-0
|4-3-1
|8-4-1
|Arizona
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|42
|45
|4-3-3
|3-3-0
|7-6-3
|Los Angeles
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|47
|46
|3-2-3
|3-4-0
|6-6-3
|Anaheim
|17
|6
|8
|3
|15
|33
|45
|3-4-2
|3-4-1
|6-8-3
|Minnesota
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|33
|35
|3-3-0
|4-3-0
|7-6-0
|San Jose
|15
|6
|7
|2
|14
|40
|54
|1-1-0
|5-6-2
|6-7-2
|Toronto
|18
|13
|3
|2
|28
|67
|48
|8-2-1
|5-1-1
|13-3-2
|Montreal
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|52
|39
|3-4-0
|6-0-2
|9-4-2
|Edmonton
|18
|10
|8
|0
|20
|63
|60
|5-5-0
|5-3-0
|10-8-0
|Winnipeg
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|55
|46
|6-3-1
|3-3-0
|9-6-1
|Calgary
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|45
|45
|4-3-0
|4-4-1
|8-7-1
|Vancouver
|20
|8
|11
|1
|17
|62
|72
|5-3-1
|3-8-0
|8-11-1
|Ottawa
|19
|4
|14
|1
|9
|44
|78
|1-5-1
|3-9-0
|4-14-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Washington 3, Buffalo 1
Columbus 3, Nashville 0
Toronto 7, Ottawa 3
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2, SO
Minnesota 3, Anaheim 1
New Jersey 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Vegas vs. Colorado at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 3 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Boston at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.