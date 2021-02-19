All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 15 10 3 2 22 44 33 4-1-0 6-2-2 10-3-2 Philadelphia 14 8 3 3 19 48 44 5-2-2 3-1-1 8-3-3 Washington 15 8 4 3 19 53 53 5-2-1 3-2-2 8-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 16 8 5 3 19 39 38 4-0-1 4-5-2 8-5-3 Pittsburgh 15 8 6 1 17 48 51 6-1-0 2-5-1 8-6-1 New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 31 30 2-2-1 4-1-1 6-3-2 N.Y. Rangers 15 5 7 3 13 36 41 3-5-2 2-2-1 5-7-3 Buffalo 13 4 7 2 10 32 41 2-5-1 2-2-1 4-7-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 14 10 2 2 22 48 43 5-2-1 5-0-1 10-2-2 Chicago 18 9 5 4 22 52 51 5-2-1 4-3-3 9-5-4 Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32 6-1-0 4-2-1 10-3-1 Carolina 14 10 3 1 21 53 40 4-0-1 6-3-0 10-3-1 Columbus 18 8 6 4 20 53 60 5-2-2 3-4-2 8-6-4 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 4-1-3 1-2-1 5-3-4 Nashville 16 6 10 0 12 36 55 5-4-0 1-6-0 6-10-0 Detroit 18 4 11 3 11 35 56 2-4-2 2-7-1 4-11-3

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 17 10 5 2 22 55 51 4-3-2 6-2-0 10-5-2 Vegas 14 10 3 1 21 43 31 8-2-1 2-1-0 10-3-1 Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 41 27 4-1-0 4-3-1 8-4-1 Arizona 16 7 6 3 17 42 45 4-3-3 3-3-0 7-6-3 Los Angeles 15 6 6 3 15 47 46 3-2-3 3-4-0 6-6-3 Anaheim 17 6 8 3 15 33 45 3-4-2 3-4-1 6-8-3 Minnesota 13 7 6 0 14 33 35 3-3-0 4-3-0 7-6-0 San Jose 15 6 7 2 14 40 54 1-1-0 5-6-2 6-7-2

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 18 13 3 2 28 67 48 8-2-1 5-1-1 13-3-2 Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39 3-4-0 6-0-2 9-4-2 Edmonton 18 10 8 0 20 63 60 5-5-0 5-3-0 10-8-0 Winnipeg 16 9 6 1 19 55 46 6-3-1 3-3-0 9-6-1 Calgary 16 8 7 1 17 45 45 4-3-0 4-4-1 8-7-1 Vancouver 20 8 11 1 17 62 72 5-3-1 3-8-0 8-11-1 Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 44 78 1-5-1 3-9-0 4-14-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Washington 3, Buffalo 1

Columbus 3, Nashville 0

Toronto 7, Ottawa 3

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2, SO

Minnesota 3, Anaheim 1

New Jersey 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd

Friday's Games

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas vs. Colorado at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 3 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia vs. Boston at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.