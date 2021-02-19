Alexa
Harry and Meghan finalize split as 'working members' of royal family

By Deutsche Welle
2021/02/19 12:58

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have finalized their separation from the British royal family, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. The couple will no longer be working members of the British monarchy.

The couple announced plans to step back from their royal duties in 2020 and said they would review the decision after a year.

"The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," a Buckingham Palace statement read.

The couple's royal duties and honorary titles will return to Queen Elizabeth II until they are assigned to other working members of the royal family, the palace said.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

Harry, Meghan to 'live a life of service'

A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement that Harry and Meghan "remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

"We can all live a life of service," the statement added. "Service is universal."

Harry held several honorary military titles and Commonwealth appointments. As Harry's wife, Meghan also had several honorary roles.

The couple, who are expecting their second child, were married in a huge ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018.

They are set to give an "intimate" interview about their lives to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey.
